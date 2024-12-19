LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Experiences Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 303.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.