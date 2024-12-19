Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.10 -1.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.65 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.75 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.35 -1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Experiences Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Experiences Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 303.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 297.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at 310.45, showing stability with a slight high of 310.5 and a low of 301.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 222,071.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 163.95. The BSE reported a trading volume of 384,396 shares, reflecting moderate market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30:45 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹297.3, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹303.8

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of 299.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 296.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of 296.08 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19:45 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at 298.35. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 75.56%, reaching 298.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.28%
3 Months11.11%
6 Months-1.78%
YTD64.93%
1 Year75.56%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1308.42Support 1299.47
Resistance 2313.98Support 2296.08
Resistance 3317.37Support 3290.52
19 Dec 2024, 08:34:19 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21154 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 384 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹310.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 310.5 & 301.6 yesterday to end at 303.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue