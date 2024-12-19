Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Experiences Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at ₹310.45, showing stability with a slight high of ₹310.5 and a low of ₹301.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹222,071.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹163.95. The BSE reported a trading volume of 384,396 shares, reflecting moderate market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of ₹299.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹296.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹296.08 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at ₹298.35. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 75.56%, reaching ₹298.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.28%
|3 Months
|11.11%
|6 Months
|-1.78%
|YTD
|64.93%
|1 Year
|75.56%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|308.42
|Support 1
|299.47
|Resistance 2
|313.98
|Support 2
|296.08
|Resistance 3
|317.37
|Support 3
|290.52
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 384 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.5 & ₹301.6 yesterday to end at ₹303.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend