Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹249.40 and closed at ₹248.55. The stock reached a high of ₹249.40 and a low of ₹240.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹178,825.88 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 1,286,319 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹179.20.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1286 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.40 & ₹240.50 yesterday to end at ₹244.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend