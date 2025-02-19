Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 248.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 249.40 and closed at 248.55. The stock reached a high of 249.40 and a low of 240.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 178,825.88 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 1,286,319 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 179.20.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26280 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1286 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹248.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 249.40 & 240.50 yesterday to end at 244.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

