Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at ₹326.35. The stock reached a high of ₹326.75 and a low of ₹312.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹229,161.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.35 and the 52-week low is ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4,230,057 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹326.75 & ₹312.25 yesterday to end at ₹313.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.