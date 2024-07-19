Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -3.94 %. The stock closed at 326.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at 326.35. The stock reached a high of 326.75 and a low of 312.25. The market capitalization stands at 229,161.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.35 and the 52-week low is 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 4,230,057 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40650 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹326.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 326.75 & 312.25 yesterday to end at 313.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

