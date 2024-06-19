Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 318.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at 313.95 and closed at 309.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 321 and the low was 312.1. The market capitalization stands at 232,633.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 323 and the low is 117.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,265,730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50:05 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Electronics' stock price has dropped by 2.01% to 311.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics5400.0-133.35-2.415565.351767.95361138.5
Bharat Electronics311.85-6.4-2.01323.0117.95227955.45
BHARAT DYNAMICS1573.7-53.4-3.281660.0450.557685.94
Data Patterns India3017.55-70.3-2.283444.01735.116893.44
Astra Microwave Products1001.5-21.0-2.051059.75342.09508.74
19 Jun 2024, 09:41:48 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.64%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Bharat Electronics, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:36:34 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹312.15, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹318.25

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of 313.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 308.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of 308.43 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:24:07 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has dropped by -1.34% and is currently trading at 314.00. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have gained 154.91% to reach 314.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.3%
3 Months59.91%
6 Months83.91%
YTD72.77%
1 Year154.91%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1322.12Support 1313.37
Resistance 2325.93Support 2308.43
Resistance 3330.87Support 3304.62
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 210.0, 34.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99109
    Buy9996
    Hold2234
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
19 Jun 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 68 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 73545 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04:42 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹309.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 321 & 312.1 yesterday to end at 309.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

