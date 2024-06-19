Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹313.95 and closed at ₹309.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹321 and the low was ₹312.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹232,633.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹323 and the low is ₹117.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,265,730 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharat Electronics' stock price has dropped by 2.01% to ₹311.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Hindustan Aeronautics, BHARAT DYNAMICS, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products are also experiencing declines. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5400.0
|-133.35
|-2.41
|5565.35
|1767.95
|361138.5
|Bharat Electronics
|311.85
|-6.4
|-2.01
|323.0
|117.95
|227955.45
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1573.7
|-53.4
|-3.28
|1660.0
|450.5
|57685.94
|Data Patterns India
|3017.55
|-70.3
|-2.28
|3444.0
|1735.1
|16893.44
|Astra Microwave Products
|1001.5
|-21.0
|-2.05
|1059.75
|342.0
|9508.74
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Bharat Electronics, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharat Electronics has broken the first support of ₹313.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹308.43. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹308.43 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharat Electronics has dropped by -1.34% and is currently trading at ₹314.00. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have gained 154.91% to reach ₹314.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.3%
|3 Months
|59.91%
|6 Months
|83.91%
|YTD
|72.77%
|1 Year
|154.91%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|322.12
|Support 1
|313.37
|Resistance 2
|325.93
|Support 2
|308.43
|Resistance 3
|330.87
|Support 3
|304.62
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹210.0, 34.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321 & ₹312.1 yesterday to end at ₹309.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend