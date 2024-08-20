Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹305.2 and closed at ₹303.3, with a high of ₹305.5 and a low of ₹301.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹220,755.32 crore. Throughout the day, 519,910 shares were traded on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a 52-week low of ₹126.7.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.93
|Support 1
|300.48
|Resistance 2
|307.47
|Support 2
|298.57
|Resistance 3
|309.38
|Support 3
|296.03
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 14.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 519 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹305.5 & ₹301.15 yesterday to end at ₹302. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend