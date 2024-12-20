Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 303.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 294.05 and closed at 303.80, marking a significant gain. The stock reached a high of 300.45 and maintained a low of 294.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 218,196.9 crore, the company's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 340.35 and low of 163.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 814,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 15.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8996
    Buy8879
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
20 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21083 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹303.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 300.45 & 294.05 yesterday to end at 298.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

