Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹294.05 and closed at ₹303.80, marking a significant gain. The stock reached a high of ₹300.45 and maintained a low of ₹294.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹218,196.9 crore, the company's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and low of ₹163.95. The trading volume on the BSE was 814,953 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 15.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹300.45 & ₹294.05 yesterday to end at ₹298.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.