Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹241.95 and closed at ₹244.55, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹254 and a low of ₹240.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹185,297.40 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹179.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 557,444 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|258.22
|Support 1
|244.47
|Resistance 2
|262.98
|Support 2
|235.48
|Resistance 3
|271.97
|Support 3
|230.72
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 36.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹254 & ₹240.15 yesterday to end at ₹253.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend