Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 244.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.40 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 241.95 and closed at 244.55, indicating a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 254 and a low of 240.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 185,297.40 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 340.35 and above its 52-week low of 179.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 557,444 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1258.22Support 1244.47
Resistance 2262.98Support 2235.48
Resistance 3271.97Support 3230.72
20 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 36.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101089
    Buy8897
    Hold1111
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1122
20 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26781 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 557 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹244.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 254 & 240.15 yesterday to end at 253.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

