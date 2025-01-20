Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.17 %. The stock closed at 276.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 275.5 and closed slightly higher at 276.15. The stock reached a high of 283.9 and a low of 273.95, indicating intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of 206,245.40 crore, the stock's performance reflects investor interest, as evidenced by a trading volume of 881,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 340.35 and above its low of 171.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at 283.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 49.92%, reaching 283.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, now standing at 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.11%
3 Months4.16%
6 Months-7.88%
YTD-3.75%
1 Year49.92%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.95Support 1276.1
Resistance 2289.85Support 2270.15
Resistance 3295.8Support 3266.25
20 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14104 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 881 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹276.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 283.9 & 273.95 yesterday to end at 282.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

