Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹275.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹276.15. The stock reached a high of ₹283.9 and a low of ₹273.95, indicating intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹206,245.40 crore, the stock's performance reflects investor interest, as evidenced by a trading volume of 881,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and above its low of ₹171.7.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.46%, currently trading at ₹283.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 49.92%, reaching ₹283.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, now standing at 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.11%
|3 Months
|4.16%
|6 Months
|-7.88%
|YTD
|-3.75%
|1 Year
|49.92%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.95
|Support 1
|276.1
|Resistance 2
|289.85
|Support 2
|270.15
|Resistance 3
|295.8
|Support 3
|266.25
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 881 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹283.9 & ₹273.95 yesterday to end at ₹282.15. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.