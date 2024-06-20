Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 318.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed at 318.25 on the last trading day with an open price of 320.15. The high for the day was 320.15, and the low was 304. The market capitalization stood at 226091.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 323 and 117.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6670990 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹318.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 320.15 & 304 yesterday to end at 318.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

