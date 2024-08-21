Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹301.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹302. The stock experienced a high of ₹304.4 and a low of ₹297.8. It has a market capitalization of ₹221,193.91 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹340.35 and ₹126.8, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 781,878 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|305.83
|Support 1
|299.13
|Resistance 2
|308.52
|Support 2
|295.12
|Resistance 3
|312.53
|Support 3
|292.43
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 14.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 519 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304.4 & ₹297.8 yesterday to end at ₹302.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend