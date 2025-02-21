Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 2.62 %. The stock closed at 253.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 251.20 and closed at 253.40, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 260.65 and a low of 250.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 190,160.17 crore, Bharat Electronics has a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 179.20. The trading volume on BSE was 1,356,910 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.02Support 1253.52
Resistance 2267.63Support 2246.63
Resistance 3274.52Support 3243.02
21 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 33.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101089
    Buy8897
    Hold1111
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1122
21 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27280 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1388 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹253.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 260.65 & 250.15 yesterday to end at 260.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

