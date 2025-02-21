Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹251.20 and closed at ₹253.40, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹260.65 and a low of ₹250.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹190,160.17 crore, Bharat Electronics has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹179.20. The trading volume on BSE was 1,356,910 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.02
|Support 1
|253.52
|Resistance 2
|267.63
|Support 2
|246.63
|Resistance 3
|274.52
|Support 3
|243.02
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 33.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1388 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹260.65 & ₹250.15 yesterday to end at ₹260.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend