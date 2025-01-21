Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 282.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 285.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 283.6 and closed at 282.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 287.8 and a low of 280.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 208,913.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7, with a trading volume of 767,878 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1288.6Support 1281.5
Resistance 2291.75Support 2277.55
Resistance 3295.7Support 3274.4
21 Jan 2025, 08:41 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 20.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy9988
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
21 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13896 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 767 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹282.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 287.8 & 280.8 yesterday to end at 285.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.