Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹283.6 and closed at ₹282.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹287.8 and a low of ₹280.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹208,913.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7, with a trading volume of 767,878 shares on the BSE.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.6
|Support 1
|281.5
|Resistance 2
|291.75
|Support 2
|277.55
|Resistance 3
|295.7
|Support 3
|274.4
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 20.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 767 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹287.8 & ₹280.8 yesterday to end at ₹285.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend