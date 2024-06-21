Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 309.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 310.3 and closed at 309.3. The stock reached a high of 313.35 and a low of 302.1. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics stood at 228,101.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 323 and 117.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,724,873 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1316.28Support 1305.18
Resistance 2320.37Support 2298.17
Resistance 3327.38Support 3294.08
21 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 210.0, 32.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99119
    Buy9996
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
21 Jun 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 65960 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1724 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹309.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 313.35 & 302.1 yesterday to end at 309.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

