Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹310.3 and closed at ₹309.3. The stock reached a high of ₹313.35 and a low of ₹302.1. The market capitalization of Bharat Electronics stood at ₹228,101.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹323 and ₹117.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,724,873 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|316.28
|Support 1
|305.18
|Resistance 2
|320.37
|Support 2
|298.17
|Resistance 3
|327.38
|Support 3
|294.08
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹210.0, 32.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1724 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹313.35 & ₹302.1 yesterday to end at ₹309.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend