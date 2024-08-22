Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at ₹303.15. The stock reached a high of ₹306.8 and a low of ₹302.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹223,240.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹126.8. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 679,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 679 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.8 & ₹302.6 yesterday to end at ₹305.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend