Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 303.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at 303.15. The stock reached a high of 306.8 and a low of 302.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 223,240.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 340.35 and a low of 126.8. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 679,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26983 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 679 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹303.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 306.8 & 302.6 yesterday to end at 305.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

