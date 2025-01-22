Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 285.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 286 and closed slightly lower at 285.75. The stock reached a high of 286.85 and a low of 278.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 203,942.80 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 340.35 and above its 52-week low of 171.70. The BSE volume for the day was 493,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:16:22 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.90%, currently trading at 276.40. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have appreciated by 44.26%, reaching 276.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, standing at 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months8.64%
6 Months-7.45%
YTD-4.83%
1 Year44.26%
22 Jan 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.28Support 1275.63
Resistance 2289.92Support 2272.62
Resistance 3292.93Support 3266.98
22 Jan 2025, 08:46:23 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 23.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy9988
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
22 Jan 2025, 08:19:12 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14030 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 493 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01:39 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹285.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 286.85 & 278.15 yesterday to end at 278.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

