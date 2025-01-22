Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹286 and closed slightly lower at ₹285.75. The stock reached a high of ₹286.85 and a low of ₹278.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹203,942.80 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and above its 52-week low of ₹171.70. The BSE volume for the day was 493,565 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has decreased by 0.90%, currently trading at ₹276.40. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics shares have appreciated by 44.26%, reaching ₹276.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, standing at 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|8.64%
|6 Months
|-7.45%
|YTD
|-4.83%
|1 Year
|44.26%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.28
|Support 1
|275.63
|Resistance 2
|289.92
|Support 2
|272.62
|Resistance 3
|292.93
|Support 3
|266.98
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 23.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 493 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹286.85 & ₹278.15 yesterday to end at ₹278.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.