Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 313.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at 310.2 and closed at 313.5. The stock's high was 316.95 and the low was 305. The market capitalization was 223,898.53 crore. The 52-week high was at 340.35 and the 52-week low was at 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,983,447 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1313.5Support 1301.6
Resistance 2321.15Support 2297.35
Resistance 3325.4Support 3289.7
22 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 0.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy101098
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40854 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 1983 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹313.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 316.95 & 305 yesterday to end at 306.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

