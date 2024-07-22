Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹310.2 and closed at ₹313.5. The stock's high was ₹316.95 and the low was ₹305. The market capitalization was ₹223,898.53 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹340.35 and the 52-week low was at ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1,983,447 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|313.5
|Support 1
|301.6
|Resistance 2
|321.15
|Support 2
|297.35
|Resistance 3
|325.4
|Support 3
|289.7
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 0.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 1983 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.95 & ₹305 yesterday to end at ₹306.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.