Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹306.9 and closed at ₹305.4. The stock reached a high of ₹306.9 and a low of ₹303.45, with a BSE trading volume of 1,369,936 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹222,619.31 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹126.8.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|306.0
|Support 1
|302.6
|Resistance 2
|308.15
|Support 2
|301.35
|Resistance 3
|309.4
|Support 3
|299.2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 13.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1369 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.9 & ₹303.45 yesterday to end at ₹304.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend