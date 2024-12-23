Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹298 and closed at ₹298.45, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹301.95 and a low of ₹289.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹212,604.9 crore, the company's shares traded 432,833 times on the BSE. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has seen a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹163.95.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 18.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 814 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹301.95 & ₹289.25 yesterday to end at ₹290.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.