Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹279.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹278.90. The stock reached a high of ₹279.35 and a low of ₹266.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹197,619.90 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 809,629 shares for Bharat Electronics.
23 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹278.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹279.35 & ₹266.3 yesterday to end at ₹270.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend