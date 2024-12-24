Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹293.55 and closed at ₹290.90. The stock reached a high of ₹295.10 and a low of ₹287.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹215,163.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹163.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 646,708 shares for the day.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.87
|Support 1
|289.57
|Resistance 2
|299.73
|Support 2
|285.13
|Resistance 3
|304.17
|Support 3
|282.27
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 17.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 646 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹295.1 & ₹287.85 yesterday to end at ₹294.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.