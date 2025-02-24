Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹260 and closed slightly higher at ₹260.20. The stock reached a high of ₹262.60 and a low of ₹254.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹187,166.89 crore, the stock continues to trade within its 52-week range, having peaked at ₹340.35 and bottomed at ₹179.20. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,037,944 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.43
|Support 1
|253.33
|Resistance 2
|266.02
|Support 2
|249.82
|Resistance 3
|269.53
|Support 3
|245.23
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 35.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.60 & ₹254.50 yesterday to end at ₹256.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend