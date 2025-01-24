Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 270.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 269.65 and closed at 270.35, marking a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 276.95 and a low of 267 during the day. With a market capitalization of 200,251.40 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 340.35 and above its 52-week low of 171.70. The BSE volume was 577,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 25.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy9988
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14710 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 577 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹270.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 276.95 & 267 yesterday to end at 274. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

