Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed at ₹301.5 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹302.1. The high for the day was ₹306.5 and the low was ₹300.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹221,449.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹340.35 and ₹123.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 967,834 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹301.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.5 & ₹300.15 yesterday to end at ₹302.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.