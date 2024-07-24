Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 301.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics closed at 301.5 on the last trading day with an open price of 302.1. The high for the day was 306.5 and the low was 300.15. The market capitalization stood at 221,449.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were 340.35 and 123.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 967,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹301.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 306.5 & 300.15 yesterday to end at 302.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

