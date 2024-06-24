Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics' stock opened and closed at ₹305. The high for the day was ₹311.9, while the low was ₹297.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,334.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹323 and ₹117.95, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,505,123 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharat Electronics until 12 AM has increased by 65.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹310.55, up by 1.82%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics reached a peak of 311.9 and a trough of 308.6 in the preceding trading hour. During the same period, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 310.75 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.03
|Support 1
|308.73
|Resistance 2
|313.62
|Support 2
|307.02
|Resistance 3
|315.33
|Support 3
|305.43
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|310.83
|10 Days
|299.83
|20 Days
|290.52
|50 Days
|253.67
|100 Days
|223.40
|300 Days
|187.08
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹311.9 & ₹297.6 yesterday to end at ₹305. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend