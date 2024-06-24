Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 305 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics' stock opened and closed at 305. The high for the day was 311.9, while the low was 297.6. The market capitalization stood at 227,334.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were 323 and 117.95, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,505,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics stock's price fluctuated between a low of 297.6 and a high of 311.9 on the current trading day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 65.46% higher than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharat Electronics until 12 AM has increased by 65.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 310.55, up by 1.82%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics reached a peak of 311.9 and a trough of 308.6 in the preceding trading hour. During the same period, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 310.75 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.03Support 1308.73
Resistance 2313.62Support 2307.02
Resistance 3315.33Support 3305.43
24 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days310.83
10 Days299.83
20 Days290.52
50 Days253.67
100 Days223.40
300 Days187.08
24 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹305 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 311.9 & 297.6 yesterday to end at 305. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.