Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹252 and closed at ₹256.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹258.40 and a low of ₹250.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹187,605.48 crore, the company has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹179.20. The BSE reported a trading volume of 299,493 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.31% today, reaching ₹257.15. In contrast, its competitors, including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded minimal changes, at 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3342.0
|-8.45
|-0.25
|5675.0
|2915.0
|223504.61
|Bharat Electronics
|257.15
|0.8
|0.31
|340.35
|179.2
|187970.97
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1008.3
|-3.0
|-0.3
|1794.7
|776.08
|36960.49
|Data Patterns India
|1629.85
|-11.05
|-0.67
|3654.75
|1405.35
|9124.54
|Astra Microwave Products
|608.4
|-0.15
|-0.02
|1059.75
|510.65
|5801.82
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Electronics suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹256.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹251.62 and ₹259.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹251.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 259.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹256.55. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 24.87%, reaching ₹256.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|-5.65%
|6 Months
|-16.42%
|YTD
|-12.55%
|1 Year
|24.87%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|259.57
|Support 1
|251.62
|Resistance 2
|262.98
|Support 2
|247.08
|Resistance 3
|267.52
|Support 3
|243.67
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹347.0, 35.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹224.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.40 & ₹250.35 yesterday to end at ₹256.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend