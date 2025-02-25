Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 256.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 252 and closed at 256.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 258.40 and a low of 250.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 187,605.48 crore, the company has experienced a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 179.20. The BSE reported a trading volume of 299,493 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.31% today, reaching 257.15. In contrast, its competitors, including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, Data Patterns India, and Astra Microwave Products, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded minimal changes, at 0.00% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics3342.0-8.45-0.255675.02915.0223504.61
Bharat Electronics257.150.80.31340.35179.2187970.97
BHARAT DYNAMICS1008.3-3.0-0.31794.7776.0836960.49
Data Patterns India1629.85-11.05-0.673654.751405.359124.54
Astra Microwave Products608.4-0.15-0.021059.75510.655801.82
25 Feb 2025, 09:44 AM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.24%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharat Electronics suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹256.45, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹256.35

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 256.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 251.62 and 259.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 251.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 259.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.08%, currently trading at 256.55. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 24.87%, reaching 256.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months-5.65%
6 Months-16.42%
YTD-12.55%
1 Year24.87%
25 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1259.57Support 1251.62
Resistance 2262.98Support 2247.08
Resistance 3267.52Support 3243.67
25 Feb 2025, 08:36 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 347.0, 35.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 224.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy101089
    Buy8888
    Hold1111
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1122
25 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26674 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹256.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 258.40 & 250.35 yesterday to end at 256.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.