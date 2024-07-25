Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 301.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at 302.1, closed at 301.5, with a high of 306.5 and a low of 299.2. The market capitalization was 219,403.01 cr. The 52-week high was 340.35, and the 52-week low was 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,010,429 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1304.5Support 1297.3
Resistance 2309.1Support 2294.7
Resistance 3311.7Support 3290.1
25 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 1.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy91098
    Hold2224
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell2221
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42805 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹301.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 306.5 & 299.2 yesterday to end at 300.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.