Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹302.1, closed at ₹301.5, with a high of ₹306.5 and a low of ₹299.2. The market capitalization was ₹219,403.01 cr. The 52-week high was ₹340.35, and the 52-week low was ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2,010,429 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|304.5
|Support 1
|297.3
|Resistance 2
|309.1
|Support 2
|294.7
|Resistance 3
|311.7
|Support 3
|290.1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 1.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹306.5 & ₹299.2 yesterday to end at ₹300.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.