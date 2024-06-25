Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 305 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at 305 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 311.9 and a low of 297.6. The market capitalization stood at 226,383.85 crore. The 52-week high was 323, while the 52-week low was 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4,704,647 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62541 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹305 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 311.9 & 297.6 yesterday to end at 305. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.