Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹309.6 and closed at ₹306.05, with the same high of ₹309.6 and a low of ₹307.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹225,250.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, its stock has ranged between a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹126.8. The BSE volume was 219,773 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with reduced open interest in Bharat Electronics indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a bottom or may begin to reverse in the near future.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' stock saw a low of ₹305.75 and reached a high of ₹309.6 today.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 10.48% higher than yesterday
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Bharat Electronics had seen a trading volume 10.48% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹306.55, up by 0.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 307.55 and 306.1 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 306.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 307.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|307.5
|Support 1
|306.4
|Resistance 2
|308.15
|Support 2
|305.95
|Resistance 3
|308.6
|Support 3
|305.3
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|304.23
|10 Days
|301.75
|20 Days
|303.64
|50 Days
|309.78
|100 Days
|278.98
|300 Days
|226.14
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹307.3, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹306.05
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹307.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹303.67 and ₹308.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹303.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 308.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 7.07% higher than yesterday
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume of Bharat Electronics was 7.07% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹307.4, marking a 0.44% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 307.7 and 306.15 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 306.15 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 307.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|307.55
|Support 1
|306.1
|Resistance 2
|308.1
|Support 2
|305.2
|Resistance 3
|309.0
|Support 3
|304.65
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹306.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹306.05
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹306.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹303.67 and ₹308.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹303.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 308.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' share price increased by 0.18% today, trading at ₹306.6, while its peers showed mixed performance. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, and Astra Microwave Products declined, whereas Data Patterns India saw a rise. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.69%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4779.9
|-42.85
|-0.89
|5675.0
|1767.95
|319667.76
|Bharat Electronics
|306.6
|0.55
|0.18
|340.35
|126.8
|224117.82
|BHARAT DYNAMICS
|1311.6
|-4.0
|-0.3
|1794.7
|450.5
|48078.34
|Data Patterns India
|2885.25
|3.2
|0.11
|3654.75
|1735.1
|16152.77
|Astra Microwave Products
|871.65
|-9.6
|-1.09
|1059.75
|346.3
|8275.88
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 13.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 22.70% higher than yesterday
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Bharat Electronics had seen a trading volume 22.70% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹306.35, marking a 0.1% increase. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.6 & ₹307.35 yesterday to end at ₹308.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend