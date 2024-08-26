Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 306.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 309.6 and closed at 306.05, with the same high of 309.6 and a low of 307.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 225,250.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, its stock has ranged between a high of 340.35 and a low of 126.8. The BSE volume was 219,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:14 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with reduced open interest in Bharat Electronics indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening. This could suggest that the stock is approaching a bottom or may begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics share price live: Today's Price range

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' stock saw a low of 305.75 and reached a high of 309.6 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 10.48% higher than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, Bharat Electronics had seen a trading volume 10.48% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at 306.55, up by 0.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:36 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 307.55 and 306.1 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 306.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 307.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.5Support 1306.4
Resistance 2308.15Support 2305.95
Resistance 3308.6Support 3305.3
26 Aug 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days304.23
10 Days301.75
20 Days303.64
50 Days309.78
100 Days278.98
300 Days226.14
26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharat Electronics share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹307.3, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹306.05

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 307.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 303.67 and 308.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 303.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 308.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 7.07% higher than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume of Bharat Electronics was 7.07% higher compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 307.4, marking a 0.44% increase. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 307.7 and 306.15 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 306.15 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 307.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.55Support 1306.1
Resistance 2308.1Support 2305.2
Resistance 3309.0Support 3304.65
26 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹306.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹306.05

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics share price is at 306.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 303.67 and 308.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 303.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 308.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' share price increased by 0.18% today, trading at 306.6, while its peers showed mixed performance. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Dynamics, and Astra Microwave Products declined, whereas Data Patterns India saw a rise. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.69%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Aeronautics4779.9-42.85-0.895675.01767.95319667.76
Bharat Electronics306.60.550.18340.35126.8224117.82
BHARAT DYNAMICS1311.6-4.0-0.31794.7450.548078.34
Data Patterns India2885.253.20.113654.751735.116152.77
Astra Microwave Products871.65-9.6-1.091059.75346.38275.88
26 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 13.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77811
    Buy9999
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell2222
26 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 22.70% higher than yesterday

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Bharat Electronics had seen a trading volume 22.70% higher than the previous day, with the price at 306.35, marking a 0.1% increase. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 309.6 & 307.35 yesterday to end at 308.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

