Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹296.75 and closed at ₹294.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹297.20 and a low of ₹291.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹213,774.5 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹340.35 and above its low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 938,295 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 17.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 938 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹297.2 & ₹291.5 yesterday to end at ₹292.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.