Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 294.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 292.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 296.75 and closed at 294.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 297.20 and a low of 291.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 213,774.5 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of 340.35 and above its low of 171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 938,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 17.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8996
    Buy8888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
26 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18276 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 938 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹294.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 297.2 & 291.5 yesterday to end at 292.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.