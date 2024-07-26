LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 301.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.