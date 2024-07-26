Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹297.95 and closed at ₹300.15. The high for the day was ₹303.3, while the low was ₹293.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹220243.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹340.35 and the 52-week low was ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2342117 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹305.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹295.3 and ₹305.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹295.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 305.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' stock has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at ₹303.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 139.25% to reach ₹303.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.86%
|3 Months
|17.84%
|6 Months
|58.91%
|YTD
|63.65%
|1 Year
|139.25%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|305.3
|Support 1
|295.3
|Resistance 2
|309.35
|Support 2
|289.35
|Resistance 3
|315.3
|Support 3
|285.3
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 1.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.3 & ₹293.2 yesterday to end at ₹301.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.