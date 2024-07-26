Hello User
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 301.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 297.95 and closed at 300.15. The high for the day was 303.3, while the low was 293.2. The market capitalization stood at 220243.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 340.35 and the 52-week low was 123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 2342117 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹305.2, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹301.3

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 305.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 295.3 and 305.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 295.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 305.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics' stock has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at 303.90. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 139.25% to reach 303.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.86%
3 Months17.84%
6 Months58.91%
YTD63.65%
1 Year139.25%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.3Support 1295.3
Resistance 2309.35Support 2289.35
Resistance 3315.3Support 3285.3
26 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 1.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8899
    Buy91098
    Hold2224
    Sell2112
    Strong Sell2221
26 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43057 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹300.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 303.3 & 293.2 yesterday to end at 301.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.