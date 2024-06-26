Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at ₹311, reached a high of ₹314.95, and closed at ₹309.7 on the last trading day. The market cap for the company is ₹226,237.65 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹323 and a low of ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,353,321 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|313.37
|Support 1
|307.92
|Resistance 2
|316.88
|Support 2
|305.98
|Resistance 3
|318.82
|Support 3
|302.47
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 1.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|11
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹314.95 & ₹309 yesterday to end at ₹309.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend