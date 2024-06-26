Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 309.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics' stock opened at 311, reached a high of 314.95, and closed at 309.7 on the last trading day. The market cap for the company is 226,237.65 crore, with a 52-week high of 323 and a low of 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,353,321 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1313.37Support 1307.92
Resistance 2316.88Support 2305.98
Resistance 3318.82Support 3302.47
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 1.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89119
    Buy10996
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
26 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61233 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1353 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹309.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 314.95 & 309 yesterday to end at 309.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

