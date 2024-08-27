Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹309.6 and closed at ₹306.05, experiencing a high of ₹309.6 and a low of ₹305.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹224,117.82 crore. Bharat Electronics recorded a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a 52-week low of ₹126.8. The trading volume on BSE was 1,271,298 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|308.4
|Support 1
|305.3
|Resistance 2
|310.2
|Support 2
|304.0
|Resistance 3
|311.5
|Support 3
|302.2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹346.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|8
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1271 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.6 & ₹305.75 yesterday to end at ₹306.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend