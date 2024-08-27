Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 27 Aug 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 306.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 309.6 and closed at 306.05, experiencing a high of 309.6 and a low of 305.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 224,117.82 crore. Bharat Electronics recorded a 52-week high of 340.35 and a 52-week low of 126.8. The trading volume on BSE was 1,271,298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1308.4Support 1305.3
Resistance 2310.2Support 2304.0
Resistance 3311.5Support 3302.2
27 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 346.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy77811
    Buy9999
    Hold2222
    Sell3321
    Strong Sell2222
27 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25618 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1271 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 309.6 & 305.75 yesterday to end at 306.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

