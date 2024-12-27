Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 292.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 293.5 and closed slightly lower at 292.45. The stock reached a high of 296 and a low of 292.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 215,784.7 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 236,422 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1296.8Support 1293.4
Resistance 2298.05Support 2291.25
Resistance 3300.2Support 3290.0
27 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 16.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy8888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
27 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16695 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 236 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹292.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 296 & 292.6 yesterday to end at 295.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.