Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹293.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹292.45. The stock reached a high of ₹296 and a low of ₹292.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹215,784.7 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 236,422 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|296.8
|Support 1
|293.4
|Resistance 2
|298.05
|Support 2
|291.25
|Resistance 3
|300.2
|Support 3
|290.0
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 16.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 236 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹296 & ₹292.6 yesterday to end at ₹295.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.