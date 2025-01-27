Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 274 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 274 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 276.75 and a low of 268.85, with a trading volume of 657,652 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at 197,473.70 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has experienced a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 27.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8886
    Buy8988
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
27 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14743 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 657 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹274 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 276.75 & 268.85 yesterday to end at 270.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

