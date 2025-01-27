Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹274 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹276.75 and a low of ₹268.85, with a trading volume of 657,652 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹197,473.70 crore. Over the past year, Bharat Electronics has experienced a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 27.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 657 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.75 & ₹268.85 yesterday to end at ₹270.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend