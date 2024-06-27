Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹310.9, reached a high of ₹311.55, and closed at ₹309.5. The low for the day was ₹305.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹224,300.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹323, with a 52-week low of ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 902,499 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at ₹307.50. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Electronics has surged by 159.16% to reach ₹307.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|42.74%
|6 Months
|70.28%
|YTD
|66.59%
|1 Year
|159.16%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.35
|Support 1
|304.7
|Resistance 2
|313.75
|Support 2
|302.45
|Resistance 3
|316.0
|Support 3
|299.05
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 0.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|11
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 902 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹311.55 & ₹305.9 yesterday to end at ₹309.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend