Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 309.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 310.9, reached a high of 311.55, and closed at 309.5. The low for the day was 305.9. The market capitalization stood at 224,300.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 323, with a 52-week low of 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 902,499 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 0.21% and is currently trading at 307.50. Over the past year, the share price of Bharat Electronics has surged by 159.16% to reach 307.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months42.74%
6 Months70.28%
YTD66.59%
1 Year159.16%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1310.35Support 1304.7
Resistance 2313.75Support 2302.45
Resistance 3316.0Support 3299.05
27 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 0.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89119
    Buy10996
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
27 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59228 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 902 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹309.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 311.55 & 305.9 yesterday to end at 309.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

