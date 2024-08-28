Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 306.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at 306.6. The stock reached a high of 307.4 and a low of 299.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 219878.15 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 340.35 and a low of 127. The trading volume on the BSE was 854140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23736 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 854 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 307.4 & 299.6 yesterday to end at 300.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

