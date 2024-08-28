Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened and closed at ₹306.6. The stock reached a high of ₹307.4 and a low of ₹299.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹219878.15 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹127. The trading volume on the BSE was 854140 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 854 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹307.4 & ₹299.6 yesterday to end at ₹300.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.