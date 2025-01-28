Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹267.70 and closed at ₹270.10, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹267.70 and a low of ₹261.90 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹192,210.60 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70, with a trading volume of 914,694 shares on the BSE.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.03
|Support 1
|260.83
|Resistance 2
|269.12
|Support 2
|258.72
|Resistance 3
|271.23
|Support 3
|255.63
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 31.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 932 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.70 & ₹261.90 yesterday to end at ₹262.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend