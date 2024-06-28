Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 306.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at 306.45 and closed at 306.85. The stock reached a high of 308.2 and a low of 301.15. The market capitalization stood at 222,582.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 323 and the 52-week low was 117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,468,548 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 305.0, 0.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 342.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89119
    Buy10996
    Hold2224
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2221
28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59705 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹306.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 308.2 & 301.15 yesterday to end at 306.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

