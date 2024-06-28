Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹306.45 and closed at ₹306.85. The stock reached a high of ₹308.2 and a low of ₹301.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹222,582.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹323 and the 52-week low was ₹117.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,468,548 shares traded.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹305.0, 0.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹342.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|11
|9
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹308.2 & ₹301.15 yesterday to end at ₹306.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend