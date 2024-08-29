Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹301.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹300.8. The stock reached a high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹299.5. Bharat Electronics has a market capitalization of ₹219256.82 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹340.35 and ₹127, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 749,879 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|302.9
|Support 1
|298.1
|Resistance 2
|306.1
|Support 2
|296.5
|Resistance 3
|307.7
|Support 3
|293.3
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹350.0, 16.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|7
|8
|11
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 854 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304.5 & ₹299.5 yesterday to end at ₹299.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.