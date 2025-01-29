Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹263.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹262.90. The stock reached a high of ₹265.65 and a low of ₹252.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹188,775 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a 52-week low of ₹171.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,153,162 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹258.65. Over the past year, the shares have appreciated by 35.28%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.44%
|3 Months
|-3.6%
|6 Months
|-18.81%
|YTD
|-11.91%
|1 Year
|35.28%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|264.57
|Support 1
|251.57
|Resistance 2
|271.63
|Support 2
|245.63
|Resistance 3
|277.57
|Support 3
|238.57
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 33.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|8
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14850 k
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 103.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1155 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹262.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.65 & ₹252.85 yesterday to end at ₹259. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend