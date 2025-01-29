Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 262.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 263.05 and closed slightly lower at 262.90. The stock reached a high of 265.65 and a low of 252.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 188,775 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 340.35 and a 52-week low of 171.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,153,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15:05 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics' share price has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at 258.65. Over the past year, the shares have appreciated by 35.28%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.44%
3 Months-3.6%
6 Months-18.81%
YTD-11.91%
1 Year35.28%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1264.57Support 1251.57
Resistance 2271.63Support 2245.63
Resistance 3277.57Support 3238.57
29 Jan 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 33.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8888
    Buy8988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:19:22 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14850 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 103.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1155 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02:30 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹262.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 265.65 & 252.85 yesterday to end at 259. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

