Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹303.5 and closed at ₹301.3. The stock reached a high of ₹310.6 and a low of ₹302.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹226,530.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹340.35 and the 52-week low was ₹123.55. The BSE volume for the day was 993,747 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 993 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.6 & ₹302.35 yesterday to end at ₹309.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.