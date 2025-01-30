Hello User
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 258.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.20 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 258.65 and closed slightly lower at 258.20. The stock experienced a high of 268 and a low that matched its opening price at 258.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 195,317.30 crore, with a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 458,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15233 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹258.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 268 & 258.65 yesterday to end at 267.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

