Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹258.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹258.20. The stock experienced a high of ₹268 and a low that matched its opening price at ₹258.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹195,317.30 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 458,689 shares.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 458 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹268 & ₹258.65 yesterday to end at ₹267.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend