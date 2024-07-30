Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 3.69 %. The stock closed at 309.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 312.95 and closing at 309.90. The stock reached a high of 325.65 and a low of 310.90 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 234,899.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 340.35 and 123.55 respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 3,969,413 shares for the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1327.35Support 1312.6
Resistance 2333.85Support 2304.35
Resistance 3342.1Support 3297.85
30 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 313.0, 2.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy99108
    Hold2224
    Sell2212
    Strong Sell2221
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43642 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹309.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 325.65 & 310.9 yesterday to end at 321.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.