Bharat Electronics Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹312.95 and closing at ₹309.90. The stock reached a high of ₹325.65 and a low of ₹310.90 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹234,899.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹340.35 and ₹123.55 respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 3,969,413 shares for the company.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|327.35
|Support 1
|312.6
|Resistance 2
|333.85
|Support 2
|304.35
|Resistance 3
|342.1
|Support 3
|297.85
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹313.0, 2.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹325.65 & ₹310.9 yesterday to end at ₹321.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend