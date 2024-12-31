Explore
Tue Dec 31 2024 09:31:11
Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 284.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharat Electronics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at 292.35 and closed slightly lower at 292.15. The stock reached a high of 292.45 and a low of 283 during the session. With a market capitalization of 208,255.6 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of 340.35 and a low of 171.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 725,462 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:33:38 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics trading at ₹289.75, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹284.75

Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at 289.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 283.03 and 290.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 283.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 290.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:22:24 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.07%, currently trading at 287.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 54.67%, reaching 287.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months7.66%
6 Months-7.39%
YTD54.67%
1 Year54.67%
31 Dec 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1290.08Support 1283.03
Resistance 2294.82Support 2280.72
Resistance 3297.13Support 3275.98
31 Dec 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 345.0, 21.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 213.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 373.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8896
    Buy8888
    Hold1112
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
31 Dec 2024, 08:17:37 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15916 k

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 766 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05:30 AM IST

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: Bharat Electronics closed at ₹292.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 292.45 & 283 yesterday to end at 283.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

