Bharat Electronics share price Today Live Updates : Bharat Electronics Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharat Electronics Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharat Electronics opened at ₹292.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹292.15. The stock reached a high of ₹292.45 and a low of ₹283 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹208,255.6 crore, the company's shares have a 52-week high of ₹340.35 and a low of ₹171.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 725,462 shares for the day.
Bharat Electronics Live Updates: Bharat Electronics share price is at ₹289.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹283.03 and ₹290.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹283.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 290.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharat Electronics has increased by 1.07%, currently trading at ₹287.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 54.67%, reaching ₹287.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.77%, reaching 23644.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|7.66%
|6 Months
|-7.39%
|YTD
|54.67%
|1 Year
|54.67%
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharat Electronics on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|290.08
|Support 1
|283.03
|Resistance 2
|294.82
|Support 2
|280.72
|Resistance 3
|297.13
|Support 3
|275.98
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹345.0, 21.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹213.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹373.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 766 k.
Bharat Electronics Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹292.45 & ₹283 yesterday to end at ₹283.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.